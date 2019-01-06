January 06, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 70. South southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A series of weak fronts is forecast to threaten our fine weather for the new work week, by bringing an uptick in showers to mainly the windward and mountain areas of the northern islands. The presence of the fronts will also play havoc with the winds, where they will be switching back and forth between trades and light and variable. Southeast winds will settle over the islands for the upcoming weekend.

