January 05, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 05 at 3:50AM HST until January 05 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Very windy, with an east wind 23 to 33 mph decreasing to 6 to 16 mph. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Locally breezy trade winds today will ease tonight through Sunday as the high moves off to the northeast. Low clouds and showers carried by the winds will affect mainly windward and mauka areas. Winds will generally stay on the lighter side next week with only brief periods of trades expected. Moisture associated with frontal boundaries may bring an uptick in shower activity mainly across the northern islands at times throughout next week.

