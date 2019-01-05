January 05, 2019 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday January 12: The current northwest swell will hold through today, then fade thereafter through Sunday. The short period trade wind swell will also be on the down trend through Sunday as the trades weaken. Expect the arrival of a moderate size north and northwest swell Tuesday through Wednesday. The swells will peak Thursday, then gradually lower through next weekend. A small background south swell will persist through the forecast period. Exposed east facing shores may get some wrap from the north swell next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high mix of E medium period swell and NNW ground swell

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high ground swell with occasional stomach sets. The swell will be coming from the WNW in the morning and shift to the SW during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

