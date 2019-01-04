AD
West Hawaiʻi Solid Waste Division Announces Closures

By Big Island Now
January 4, 2019, 3:22 PM HST (Updated January 4, 2019, 3:22 PM)
Due to staff shortages, the Keʻei Recycling and Transfer Station will be closed the  remainder of today, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

The greenwaste drop-off chute at the Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe) Recycling and Transfer Station will be closed until further notice.

Greenwaste can be dropped off at the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (closed on Sundays).

The Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe) Mulch Public Pick-up Area is open. Assisted and mechanical loading and self-loading are still available.

While all other transfer stations and landfills are open for business as usual, the Solid Waste Division could possibly experience other closures through this weekend, Jan. 5 and 6, due to the staffing shortage, safety, and compliance with Department of Health requirements.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information, or call our Solid Waste Division Office at (808) 961-8270.

