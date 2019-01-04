January 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 04 at 3:55AM HST until January 05 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 63. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Very windy, with a northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Very windy, with a northeast wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 17 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 61. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Looking Ahead

Strong trade winds will continue today, then weaken over the weekend into early next week as a front passes to the north. Mostly dry conditions will prevail through the weekend with the best chance for mostly windward showers tonight into Saturday as the tail-end of an old front drifts southward into the area. Increasing moisture will be possible again late Monday through midweek as another front moves into the area and stalls.

