Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures Through Jan. 11

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures Jan. 5 to 11, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KEA‘AU Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 9 and 11 on Monday, Jan. 7, through Friday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 29.1 in the Volcano National Park on Friday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 11, over a 24-hour period seven days a week, for road repairs.

VOLCANO Traffic delays will be happening on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 28 and 32 on Monday, Jan. 7, through Friday, Jan. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for survey work. A survey unit and shadow vehicle will be traveling at speeds of 15 to 20 mph. After every mile they will move to the side to let traffic pass.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punaluu Black Sand Beach on Monday, Jan. 7, through Friday, Jan. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Saturday, Jan. 5, and Monday, Jan. 7, through Friday, Jan. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 4 and 7 on Monday, Jan. 7, through Friday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 3 and 10 on Monday, Jan. 7, through Friday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Mile Markers 23 and 25 in Kapaau on Monday, Jan. 7, through Friday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KE ALA O KEAWE ROAD (ROUTE 160)

SOUTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Ke Ala O Keawe Road (Route 160) in both directions between Mile Markers 0 and 4 in Honaunau on Monday, Jan. 7, through Friday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 7 in the vicinity of Kapa‘au on Monday, Jan. 7, through Friday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.