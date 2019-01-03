HPD Arrests 19 Motorists for DUI Violations

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 19 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Dec. 24 through 30, 2018.

Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of age of 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 4 South Hilo 6 278 Puna 2 218 Kaʻū 0 23 Kona 9 465 South Kohala 2 85 North Kohala 0 10 Island Total 19 1,092

So far this year, there have been 1,092 DUI arrests compared with 1,156 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.5%.

There have been 1,135 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,365 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16.8%.

To date, there were 30 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 30 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.