Honoka‘a Swimming Pool Closed Until April 2

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation will close the Honoka‘a Pool until April 2, 2019, while repairs and upgrades are completed on the pool and the building housing the administration office, changing rooms and showers.

The department apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause and thanks pool users and the general public for their patience.

The pool complex is located at45-505 Pakalana St.

For more information, call the Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation Division at (808) 961-8740.