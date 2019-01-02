January 02, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 02 at 3:35AM HST until January 03 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Very windy, with an east wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east wind 33 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Very windy, with an east wind 34 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Looking Ahead

High pressure north of the area will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds to the islands through Saturday. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with just brief showers expected over some leeward locations. Trade winds will begin to weaken late Saturday into early next week as a ridge of high pressure moves closer to the state.

