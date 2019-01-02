January 02, 2019 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH WEST AND EAST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday January 09: A moderate northwest swell will produce surf above advisory levels through early Thursday. The northwest swell will begin to decrease late Thursday and will be followed by a smaller reinforcing northwest swell late Friday into Saturday. Persistent moderate to strong trades will continue to produce rough, elevated surf along east facing shores through much of the week. The wind swell will be on the downward trend over the weekend as trades begin to ease.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high WNW long period swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Head high WNW long period swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT