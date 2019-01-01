January 01, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 01 at 3:29AM HST until January 02 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

New Year’s Day: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east wind.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

New Year’s Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Very windy, with an east wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Very windy, with an east wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Very windy, with an east wind around 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

New Year’s Day: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead

High pressure north of the area will provide for moderate to locally breezy trade winds through much of the week. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with just brief showers expected over some leeward locations. Trade winds will begin to weaken late this weekend into early next week as a ridge of high pressure moves closer to the state.

