Obituary Notices: Week of Dec. 30, 2018

Lucy J. Rodrigues

June 16, 1922 – December 20, 2018

Lucy was very active in the community, receiving many honors for her volunteer work. In 1986, she received the First Lady’s Outstanding Volunteer Award from Mrs. Ariyoshi and was also honored for her Volunteer Services to MEO. In 1990, she was honored by the Department of Human Services for 7 years of meritorious service as a Senior Companion.Lucy always had a great love for children. She enjoyed driving a school bus for children and was also in charge of both children’s birthday parties and senior bingo at the Kahului McDonald’s. In 1991, she was awarded the McDonald’s of Kahului employee of the month. Even in her final days her eyes would light up and she would give a big smile if she saw children visiting Hale Makua.Lucy was also very active in her church, Christ the King. She was a religious educator and was active in the Sacred Hearts Association. She instilled an early love for God in her grandchildren by taking them to church with her whenever possible. She was also an active member of Ruth Leighton’s Ukulele Group and the Kahului Imua Club that traveled to Kalaupapa.She loved life and being active, able to live, drive, shop, and cook on her own until she was 92 years old. As a senior, she even did a little line dancing and loved Tai Chi.Lucy is survived by her children, Beatrice Linda Bal (Gordon Carvalho), Audrey (Harold) Moniz, and Frank (Sunshine) Rodrigues, Jr.; grandchildren, Derek Bal, Garrett Montanelli, Tanya Hayes, Jason Montanelli, and Andrea Moniz; great-grandchildren, Elise and Josh Bal; siblings, Laura Cabral, Vivian Abreu, Carol Heidebrecht, Albert Joaquin, and Roy Joaquin.Lucy is predeceased by her husband, Frank Rodrigues; daughter, Leona Montanelli; brothers, Frank, Joseph, and Manuel Joaquin, and sister Emilia Simmons.Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Christ the King Church. Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.