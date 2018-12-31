HPD Charges Kona Robbery Suspect

The Hawai‘i Police Department has arrested and charged a Kona robbery suspect.

On Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, just before noon, Kona patrol officers responded to the 76-5900 block of the Hōlualoa area where a 71-year old male reported that his backpack was taken by force. The victim sustained minor injuries while being struck and from falling during the attack.

On Thursday, Dec. 27, Kona police responded to investigate several burglaries, a vehicle entry and a theft in the Honokōhau Industrial area.

On Friday, Dec. 28, Kona Police arrested 22-year old Kyle Arellano, and charged him with multiple offenses to include second degree robbery, two counts of second degree theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle, fourth degree theft and two counts of discharge of sureties. Arellano’s bail was set at $49,050.

Investigators from the Area II Criminal Investigation Division, Special Enforcement Unit, Community Policing and Patrol Divisions worked together to locate Arellano and to piece together the string of crimes that were committed.

Citizens may continue to come forward with information regarding the robbery, burglaries or vehicle entry and theft, and should contact Detective Corina McLellan at (808) 326-4646, extension 275, or via email at corina.mclellan@hawaiicounty. gov, or call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.