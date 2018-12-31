December 31, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the morning.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Very windy, with an east wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Very windy, with an east wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light northeast wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Looking Ahead

Surface high pressure north of the area will maintain strong trade winds through Friday. In addition, the atmosphere is expected to remain stable, with relatively dry trade wind weather conditions. Brief trade showers will remain focused along windward sections as we head into the New Year. The trade winds may weaken slightly starting next weekend.

