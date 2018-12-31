December 31, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday January 07: A new small northwest swell will build today, then peak well below advisory levels tonight. A larger northwest swell will build Tuesday and Tuesday night, then peak at or near advisory levels Wednesday through Thursday. Persistent moderate to strong trades will result in elevated surf along east facing shores through much of the week, with advisory level surf possible at times, Tuesday through late in the week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NW ground swell for the morning drops into the ankle to knee high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.

**Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

