December 30, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 64. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead

High clouds will gradually diminish, and stable conditions will develop today as an upper level low southwest of the islands weakens and moves away. Locally breezy trade winds will persist, focusing clouds and showers over windward slopes. A rather dry, stable, and breezy trade wind flow will dominate through Friday, leading to light windward rainfall and dry conditions leeward. Trade winds may diminish next weekend.

