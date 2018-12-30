December 30, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday January 06: The current northwest swell will continue to decline today and tonight. A new small northwest swell will build Monday, then peak well below advisory levels Monday night and Tuesday. A larger northwest swell will build Tuesday and Tuesday night, peaking at or near advisory levels Wednesday through Thursday. Persistent moderate to strong trades will result in elevated surf along east facing shores through much of the week, with advisory level surf possible at times, particularly Tuesday through late next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high mix of E medium period swell and NW ground swell for the morning with occasional 1-2′ overhead sets. This fades to chest to head high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell in the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops into the knee to thigh range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 10-15mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT