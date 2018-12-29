December 29, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 63. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 62. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 9 mph.

Looking Ahead

Unstable tropical moisture under upper level divergence aloft will continue to produce wet weather with showers trending towards windward and mountain slopes today as the trade winds return. An upper level low forming southwest of Kauai will slowly drift south away from the islands. A high pressure ridge will then build back in over the islands with drier trade wind weather trending from Sunday into Monday. A breezy to locally windy dry trade wind weather pattern will remain in place from New Years Eve through Friday.

