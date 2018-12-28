December 28, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Frequent showers, mainly after 7am. High near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Frequent showers. High near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Looking Ahead

Frequent showers and scattered thunderstorms are moving into Kauai county this morning as a cold front approaching the island from the northwest. The front will reach Kauai later this morning and stall out over the western half of the state by Friday evening, spreading showers and thunderstorms across the western islands. Unstable showers will spread to the eastern islands later this afternoon and evening. The weather begins to improve from Saturday afternoon into Sunday as the front diminishes and retreats westward. Mostly dry and breezy trade wind weather will return from New Years Eve onward into next week.

