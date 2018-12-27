December 27, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 66. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 81. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light east southeast wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.

Looking Ahead

A wet pattern is expected through the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend as a cold front approaches and moves into the area. The front is forecast to move over the islands and stall tonight into the weekend, then gradually diminish. Locally heavy rainfall along with a few thunderstorms will become a possibility through this time, especially for the northwest islands later today through Friday. Conditions should gradually begin to improve late in the weekend, with a return of drier trade wind conditions early next week.

