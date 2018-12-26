Obituary Notices: Week of Dec. 23, 2018

Esperanza Asuncion

April 30, 1932 – December 18, 2018

Esperanza A. Asuncion, 86, of Wailuku, Maui passed away on December 18, 2018 surrounded by loving family. She was born in Wailuku, Maui on April 30, 1932. Esperanza worked at Maui Soda as a secretary for many years before retiring. She is survived by her son, Ed (Eileen) Asuncion; daughter, Lisa (Paul) Vargas; sister, Julia Cadiz; grandchildren, Paula (Roy) Kaiama, Paul Vargas Jr., William (Sharon) Vargas, Shayna Asuncion, Leslie (Lynn) Vargas, Rick Asuncion; 10 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Services will be held at St. Anthony on Friday, January 4, 2019. Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Eulogy and Mass to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku at 12:30 p.m.

Fusae Shiraki Moniz

December 22, 1928 – December 16, 2018

Fusae Shiraki Moniz, 89, of Kahului, passed away on December 16, 2018 at her residence. She was born on December 22, 1928 in Puunene, Maui.

Visitation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 7 p.m., and urn burial will be at a later date. Fusae was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Maui Memorial Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente Clinic.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Mau; grandchildren, Aimee Mau (Doug Swaney) and Preston Mau; great-grandchildren, Autumn and Elijah Helie, and Ian and Caleb Swaney. Fusae is also survived by her sister, Masami Imada.

Kevin Pono De Lima

July 29, 1950 – December 15, 2018

Kevin Pono De Lima, 68, of Kihei, passed away on December 15, 2018 at Hospice Hale Maui in Wailuku. He was born on July 29, 1950 in Ulupalakua, Maui.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, Kahului, service will begin at 7 p.m. and cremation will follow.

Kevin was a graduate of Castle High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Air Born Ranger. He worked for the City and County Refuse in Honolulu, and was a groundskeeper in Hana and Kula.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann De Lima; children, Bianca Fergerstrom, Shanon (Jaime) Kubota, Kevin Boy (Chandel) De Lima, Fawn Chi (Lonnie) De Lima-Wright, Bronson Boy De Lima, Elijah James Walker; stepsons, Cheyn and Christian Walker; siblings, Maxine Iha, Lehia Sayers, Huncey De Lima, Kahale De Lima; 18 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Carolyn Tadeo

August 18, 1969 – December 14, 2018

Carolyn Bocoboc Tadeo, 49 of Lahaina, passed away on December 14, 2018 at her residence. She was born on August 18, 1969 on Molokai. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, January 4, 2019 at Maria Lanakila Church in Lahaina, Mass at 7 p.m., and cremation will follow. Carolyn worked at Paradise Lahaina as a Sales Associate.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Tadeo; sons Clyde and Calvin Tadeo; mother Consuelo Batacan Tamura; sister, Erlie May Scherling; brother, Eliseo “Kalei” Bocoboc (deceased); sister in law, Jody Kalilikane Bocoboc; mother-in-law, Flora Tadeo; sister-in-law, Rina Nava; brother-in-law, Rick Nava; cousin-in-law, Junior Cabuco; aunties and uncles; nieces and nephews, Manono, Dominique, Krysta, Cody, Isaac, Jared, Alena, Mathayus, Aaron, and Tiffany; grandnieces and grandnephews, Koby, Jett, Tevis Kaeo, Aurora, and Elisea; and close friend, Lovelee Ann. Family would like to acknowledge Hospice Maui for their compassionate care of Carolyn.

Adelaide Flynn

February 9, 1950 – December 13, 2018

Adelaide Christine Flynn, 68 of Paia, Maui passed away a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend on December 13, 2018. She was born on February 9, 1950 in Puunene, Maui to the late Wilfred Phillips and Elsie Rodrigues. Adelaide worked as a recorder clerk for the federal government for many years. She was predeceased by her husband, Sgt. Edward L. Flynn. Adelaide is survived by her sons, Matthew (Peggy) Kan Hai Jr., Justin E.K. Flynn; daughters, Liana C.P. Kan Hai, Kayla R.L. Flynn; siblings, Karl Phillips, Keith (Theresa) Phillips, Melody (Ernie) Stratton, Margo (Norman) Fukushima, Kent (Gail) Phillips, Charmaine (Leroy) Rodrigues, Ramona Rodrigues, Jeanette Kent, Laura Mae Legsay, Eloise (Russel) Okimoto, Lyndell Beach; grandchildren, Kirsten, Kevin, Kraig, Karli, Kapua, Keawe Joseph, Kainalu, Kaimana, Ka‘ewa, Brandon; great, grandchildren, Lilinoe, Elsie, Bella.Services will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Church in Makawao. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with Mass to begin at 10:00 a.m. Lunch to follow at Pukalani Pool multi-purpose room.

Frank Kiger

June 1, 1953 – December 12, 2018

He retired from HC and S as a General Manager. Frank is survived by his wife Peggy Kiger. Brothers; Fred Kiger and Morris Schlesinger. Daughter; Ginger (August) Camara, Son; James Kiger (Misty Ancheta). Frank is also survived by his grandchildren Alexis Camara, Austin Camara, Ashley Camara, Shaylyn Kiger (Trevor Calapatia) and one great granddaughter Maia Calapatia. Memorial will be held on Friday December 21st, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. with services beginning at 6:30 p.m. Family request casual attire. Service will be held on Kauai at a later date.

Patricia Amina

February 7, 1952 – December 11, 2018

Services to be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Calvary Community Church 76-4295 Leilani St, Kailua-Kona. Viewing at 8:00-10:00am, Service 10:00am, burial to follow at West Hawaii Veteran’s Cemetery 72-3245 Queen Ka’ahumanu Hwy at 12:00 noon.Patricia is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Kamakea Amina; and by her brothers, Mariano “Pancho” Burcena, and Malcolm Burcena. She is survived by her parents, Rodolfo and Julita Silan of San Diego; son, Jason (Kristina Sanchez) Amina of Waikoloa; daughter, Julissa (Thomas B. Neal) Amina of San Diego; hanai son, Kana Burcena of Holualoa; brothers, Rodolfo “Jun” Silan, Jr. of San Diego, Marvin Burcena and Kenneth Burcena both of Honolulu; sisters, Jessica Baskett of San Diego, Carol Otake of Washington, Maria-Kristine Burcena of California; 1 Grandson, Greyson Kamakea Amina; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kristine Lee Arakawa

February 5, 1976 – December 11, 2018

Kristine Lee Arakawa, 42 of Las Vegas, passed away on December 11, 2018 in Las Vegas. She was born on February 5, 1976 in Wailuku, Maui.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 5:30 p.m., and cremation will follow.

Kristine is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Woods; parents, Rodney and Brenda Arakawa; sister, Samantha (Guy) Nishimura; Nieces, Taylor, Kiyana, and Lily-Rose Nishimura; grandmother, Helen Lee; uncle, Brian Arakawa; uncle and aunty, Dennis & Vivian Lee; cousin, Jeinine (Brett) Adachi; 2nd cousin, Bryce and Krystyn Adachi; aunty & uncle, Donna and Carl Wendt; cousin, Kimberly (John) Gonsalves, 2nd cousin, Kainalu and Keoni Gonsalves; cousin, Jason Wendt; aunty and uncle, Sandra and Abe Quipotla; cousin, Caylen (Melissa) Lee; 2nd cousin, Ikaia and Kalea Lee; cousin, Jordan Lee; and 2nd cousin, James Lee.