December 25, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Christmas Day: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Christmas Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Christmas Day: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 52. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Christmas Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with a north wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Christmas Day: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 62. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A wet trade wind weather pattern will continue to produce widespread rain showers across the state today as abundant moisture and instability associated with an upper low moving into the islands from the southeast. Winds will diminish on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches the islands from the northwest. This cold front will sweep across the islands on Friday spreading showers from west to east across the state through Saturday. Unsettled showers will linger across the region through Sunday. Drier trends are forecast for the first half of next week.

