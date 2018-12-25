December 25, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday January 01: Surf will begin to rise by the end of the day Thursday, potentially reaching warning levels Thursday night through Friday along exposed north and west facing shores as a larger northwest swell fills in. Surf will slowly lower over the upcoming weekend along north and west facing shores as this swell eases. Small to moderate trade wind swell will keep the surf up along east facing shores into the second half of the week as the winds become light locally. Surf could near advisory levels once again early next week along exposed north and west facing shores as another long-period west-northwest swell fills in.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

