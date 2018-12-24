Legislation Passed to Protect Federal Workers Pay

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Federal Employee Fair Treatment Act on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The legislation, cosponsored by Sen. Brian Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, will make sure federal employees who are required to work during a government shutdown are paid as soon as possible.

“Our federal workers shouldn’t suffer because the President and Republicans in Congress don’t know how to govern,” said Sen. Schatz. “These workers keep our country running, and it’s irresponsible and cruel to threaten their pay just before the holidays. I hope we can quickly get this through the House and to the President so that the men and women who serve our country get the pay they have earned.”