AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Legislation Passed to Protect Federal Workers Pay

By Big Island Now
December 24, 2018, 9:30 AM HST (Updated December 23, 2018, 8:24 AM)
×

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Federal Employee Fair Treatment Act on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The legislation, cosponsored by Sen. Brian Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, will make sure federal employees who are required to work during a government shutdown are paid as soon as possible.

“Our federal workers shouldn’t suffer because the President and Republicans in Congress don’t know how to govern,” said Sen. Schatz. “These workers keep our country running, and it’s irresponsible and cruel to threaten their pay just before the holidays. I hope we can quickly get this through the House and to the President so that the men and women who serve our country get the pay they have earned.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments