December 24, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Frequent showers. High near 79. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Low around 64. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Frequent showers. High near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Low around 62. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Christmas Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead

A trade wind weather pattern will continue this morning, with isolated to scattered showers along windward and mauka areas. An upper level disturbance will move over the Big Island from the southeast producing increasing clouds and showers starting later this morning into Tuesday. These clouds and showers will spread westward with higher chances for showers statewide. A cold front approaching from the northwest on Wednesday will disrupt the trades through Thursday and allow land and sea breezes for most areas. This cold front will move through the state from Friday into Saturday, bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the Hawaiian Islands.

