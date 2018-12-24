December 24, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday December 31: Surf will near advisory levels Tuesday night through Wednesday along exposed north and west facing shores as a moderate northwest swell fills in. Surf may reach warning levels Thursday night through Friday along exposed north and west facing shores as a larger northwest swell fills in. Small to moderate trade wind swell will keep the surf up along east facing shores through midweek as the winds become light.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

