Bill to Reduce Mass Incarceration, Lower Recidivism Signed into Law

Bipartisan legislation that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard co-sponsored and worked to pass would improve public safety, empower formerly-incarcerated individuals, and reduce recidivism and was signed into law on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The Formerly Incarcerated Reenter Society Transformed, Safely Transitioning Every Person (FIRST STEP) Act, H.R. 5682, would authorize $75 million per year for five years to develop new programs—including education, vocational training, and mental health counseling—to empower prisoners for successful reentry into society and reduce rates of recidivism.

Rep. Gabbard said:

“The consequences of decades of a failed War on Drugs and policies focused on incarceration over rehabilitation has left generations of people ill-equipped to when they have done their time to move on with their lives. Our bill aims to curb the destructive cycle of recidivism that has plagued low-income and minority communities across our nation. It authorizes funding for educational programs, job training, and mental health counseling programs that are proven to lower recidivism rates. The FIRST STEP Act also limits mandatory minimums, fixes Good Time Credits, expands compassionate release for the elderly and terminally ill, and more.

“Today, we take the first in a long line of steps toward comprehensive criminal justice reform. Tomorrow, we must keep up the fight for greater sentencing reform and eradicate the private prison industry. There’s no overnight solution to our broken criminal justice system, but this bill makes long overdue progress that will make a lasting difference for so many Americans.”