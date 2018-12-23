December 23, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 62. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Frequent showers, mainly before noon. High near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Looking Ahead

A trade wind weather pattern will continue into Monday with isolated to scattered showers forecast along windward and mountain slopes for the next 24 hours. An upper level low southeast of the Big Island will move northward producing increasing clouds and elevated showers from Monday afternoon into Wednesday. A cold front approaches the islands from the northwest on Wednesday creating a light and variable wind regime with land and sea breezes through Thursday. The cold front will likely move through the state on Friday and Saturday spreading rain showers from west to east.

