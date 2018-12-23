December 23, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday December 30: A moderate northwest swell will arrive Monday afternoon and peak Monday night. A larger northwest swell will build late Tuesday, peak Wednesday and may bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores. An even larger northwest swell will be possible Friday, and may bring high end advisory to warning level surf to north and west facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of NNW ground swell and E wind swell for the morning hours with occasional head sets. The surf builds a bit from the E during the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 10-15mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE wind swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT