Coast Guard Assists 4 Waterway Users in 2 Rescues

Hawai‘i Coast Guard crews diverted from training exercises to conduct two separate rescues off Hawai‘i, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.

These events range from a medevac of a snorkeler to the rescue of passengers from a capsized vessel.

A Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew medevaced a snorkeler suffering from a medical emergency at Molokini Crater.

“Our crews are always ready for any event they may need to respond to,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Beasley, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “The boat crew happened to be training in the area when the call came in and was able to respond even more quickly. It is in such situations their training pays off.”

The RB-M crew was able to transfer the snorkeler and bring him to awaiting Maui County emergency responders at Kihei boat ramp. He was reportedly conscious and breathing.

At 9:55 a.m., Station Maui watchstanders received a call from the captain of the vessel Pride of Maui regarding a 69-year-old passenger who was suffering symptoms of a stroke. The RB-M crew was conducting training in the area and diverted to render assistance.

Once on scene, the RB-M crew transferred the snorkeler from the Pride of Maui and brought him to awaiting emergency services.

The weather at the time was isolated showers with winds of 19 mph and seas up to 4 feet.

Later that morning, an Air Station Barbers Point HM-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, along with the Honolulu City and County Fire Department and Ocean Safety, responded to a capsized pleasure craft off Kaaawa beach.

“Our aircrew was conducting training nearby when the call came in,” said Ensign Seth Gross, a Sector Honolulu command duty officer. “We received the call and the Dolphin crew was on scene within four minutes.”

At 11:24 a.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders heard a report of a capsized 14-foot pleasure craft with three boaters aboard about one mile off Ka‘a‘awa Beach. Coordinating with the Honolulu City and County emergency services the Dolphin aircrew diverted to assist and was on scene at 11:28 a.m.

The aircrew hoisted the three boaters, clinging to the hull of the capsized vessel and brought them to awaiting Honolulu City and County emergency services at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay where they received medical treatment for minor injuries.

A salvage plan for the capsized vessel is being formalized. The maximum pollution potential is low at three gallons of gasoline and marine battery.

The weather when the Dolphin arrived on scene was winds of 19 mph and seas up to three feet.