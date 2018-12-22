South Hilo Crime Report: Dec. 14–20

Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police responded to one burglary, three vehicle thefts and four vehicle break-ins over the seven-day period between Friday and Thursday, Dec. 14 through 20, 2018.

The complete list of crime locations and dates are as follows:

1 BURGLARY

On Dec. 20, a party reported that between Dec. 9 and 20, unknown suspect(s) broke a clear glass single pane window and entered into a vacant residence located near the 1000 block of Komohana Street without permission. Nothing appeared to be missing at the time.

3 MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

On Dec. 15 between 6:30 and 8 p.m., unknown suspect(s) stole a white/black 2017 Honda Grom 125 cc, license no. 260 XPB from a business parking lot located near the 100 block of E. Puainako Street. The victim reported that the steering column was locked and a combination type padlock was placed on the rear brake rotor to secure the back wheel. Motorcycle not located.

On Dec. 17 between 7:30 and 8:15 pm, unknown suspects removed a 2001 silver Honda CR-V bearing plates ZGB 367, from a parking lot near the 100 block of Wainaku Street without permission. The car as has multiple anime (cartoon) stickers on it.

On Dec. 19 between 3:30 and 4:15 pm, unknown suspects removed a blue and black 2018 Suzuki motorcycle, license plate no. 994HPF, from a residence located near the 200 block of Laukona Street. Motorcycle not located.

4 MOTOR VEHICLE BREAK-INS

Between Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 8:45 a.m., an unknown suspect(s) had broken the little rear driver’s side window of a gold 2000 Toyota Corolla while it was parked near the 300 block of Haili Street. The owner noticed that the faceplate of the CD-player radio was protruding, and the plastic trim was broken.

On Dec. 15 between 3 and 4 p.m., unknown suspect(s) had entered a 2014 Kia Spectra while it was parked in a business parking lot near the 100 block of E. Puainako Street. Removed was a white violin from the rear seat. The owner stated that she had left the passenger-side window partly down and believes that was the point of entry.

On Dec. 17, unknown suspect(s) broke into a silver 2016 Lexus SUV that was parked near the 1800 block on Kalanianaole Street. The passenger rear window was broken and a Dell computer in a gray canvas bag was removed from within.

On Dec. 18 between 1 and 3 p.m., unknown suspect(s) broke the rear passenger window to a 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car while it was parked on Pauahi Street/Aupuni Street. Removed was a money pouch from the rear seat which contained $200 dollars.

