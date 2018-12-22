Performing Arts Classes Offered in Waimea and Honoka‘a

Prince Dance Institute (PDI) will offer more than 25 performing arts classes in Waimea and Honoka‘a beginning in January. PDI’s curriculum includes courses in dance, theatre, music and acrobatics for all ages and skill levels.

Classes will be held in Waimea at Kahilu Theatre and in Honoka‘a at the Honoka‘a Hongwanji Mission. The semester begins Tuesday, Jan. 9, and runs weekly through Thursday, April 25.

Enrollment is open now at www.princedanceinsitute.com. Limited scholarships are available and the deadline to apply is Dec. 27, 2018.

“This year we are collaborating with the West Hawai‘i Mediation Center (WHMC) for our spring show, ‘Perspektives’,” PDI Director Angel Prince said. “Once a month the WHMC has come to our school to work with students and teachers on communication skills, mediation of conflict and problem-solving styles.”

The PDI production Perspektives will be shown at the end of the spring semester on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, 2019.

Kahilu Theatre Class Information

Kahilu Theatre classes are conducted on the main stage and in the Mike Luce Studio. Classes happen Monday through Thursday between 1:30 and 8:00 p.m. Entry is through the loading dock door.

Classes include: Acting Technique, Aerial Silks, Ballet, Break Dance, Contemporary Dance, Glee, Hip Hop, Intro to Performing Arts, Jazz, Keiki Dance, Musical Theatre: Dance and Drama, Performance Troupe, Rhythmic Acrobatics, Trapeze.

Honoka‘a Hongwanji Mission Class Information

Classes at Honoka‘a Hongwanji Mission happen Fridays between 3 and 5:30 p.m.

Classes include: Acro Tumble, Hoops, and Stunts.

For more information, call Noelani Anderson at (808) 854-6646, email info@princedanceinstitute.com or visit www.princedanceinstitute.com.