Kahilu Theater Presents John Sebastian, Jan. 29

American folk-rock artist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Sebastian will perform at the Kahilu Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at 7 p.m.

Sebastian’s contributions have made him a permanent part of the American musical fabric. He created thoroughly modern music that embodied the essence of blues, country, folk and jug bands, resulting in what is now known as “roots music.”

His group, The Lovin’ Spoonful, played a major role in the mid-60’s rock revolution with songs that carried the American musical tradition into the future.

Sebastian was born March 17, 1944, in New York City. His father was a noted classical harmonica player and his mother was a writer of radio programs. Regular visitors to the family’s Greenwich Village home included Burl Ives and Woody Guthrie, so it was no surprise when young John became enthralled with the folk music revival that swept the nation in the late ’50s.

A member of the Even Dozen Jug Band, his skills on guitar, harmonica and autoharp soon made him a sought-after accompanist in the Village folk scene, working with Fred Neil, Tim Hardin, Mississippi John Hurt, Judy Collins, Bob Dylan and many others.

In 2000, Sebastian was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets for this event include a $25, $45 or $65 option and can be purchased at kahilutheatre.org or by calling the Kahilu Theatre box office at (808) 885-6868.

For more information about this event or the Kahilu Theatre, visit kahiluthatre.org/JohnSebastian.