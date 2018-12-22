December 22, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 64. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 52. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers, mainly after noon. High near 77. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 62. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Looking Ahead

Trade wind weather will continue through the weekend with passing showers focused mainly on windward and mountain areas of each island. An upper level disturbance will drift up from the south on Monday and pass northward over the Big Island. This disturbance will produce enhanced showers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across the state. Another cold front will approach the islands from the northwest possibly extending the wet weather pattern into the end of next week.

