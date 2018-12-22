December 22, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday December 29: A series of small, northwest swells will affect north and west facing shores through the weekend. A moderate northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday and peak Monday night followed by a larger northwest swell building Tuesday and peaking Tuesday night. The latter swell could bring advisory level surf to exposed north and west facing shores. An even larger northwest swell will be possible late next week, possibly bringing warning level surf to north and west facing shores. Elsewhere, short period choppy trade wind surf can be expected along east facing shores throughout the forecast period. A slight bump in surf along south facing shores is possible Sunday into the beginning of next week as a very small, long period south swell fills in. Otherwise, mainly background south swells can be expected.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high N medium period swell for the morning drops into the ankle to knee high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NW ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

