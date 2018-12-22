2019 Waimea Ocean Film Festival Kicks Off Jan. 1

The 2019 Waimea Ocean Film Festival will open on Jan. 1 with more than 60 films exploring ocean adventure, marine conservation and island culture.

Films will play Jan. 1 to 4 at multiple venues in Waimea (Kahilu Theatre, HPA’s Gates Performing Arts Center and Parker School Theatre) and at the Fairmont Orchid. On Jan. 5, the festival will move to the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.

The festival will continue through Jan. 9 with a series of Q&As with award-winning filmmakers, special guests, art exhibits and classes. Speakers will address topics ranging from celestial navigation to environmental challenges.

For a full description of the festival speakers, films, events and discussions, download the festival program.

Festival passes may be purchased online or by calling (808) 854-6095. For more information, visit www.waimeaoceanfilm.org.

This year’s film selections include:

Albatross (USA/Chris Jordan)

Apollo 13: The Inside Story (UK/Tom Whitter)

Attenborough: Behind the Lens (UK/Anne Sommerfield)*

The Camino Voyage (Ireland/ Dónal O’Céilleachair)

Chasing Coral (USA/Jeff Orlowski)

Chasing Ice (USA/Jeff Orlowski)*

Chasing Niagara (USA/Rush Sturges)

Cold Water Wetsuit Revolution (UK/Matt Crocker, James Dean)

Conquering the Dragon (UK/Rich Heap)

Conquest of the Skies—The First to Fly (UK/David Lee)*

Conquest of the Skies—Rivals (UK/David Lee)*

Conquest of the Skies—Triumph (UK/David Lee)*

The Coronation (UK/Harvey Lilley)*

Eclipse (Canada/Anthony Bonello)*

Emocean (Australia/Tony Harrington)*

Family of the Wa‘a (USA/Alyssa Fedele)

Follow Through (USA/Adam Clark, Isaiah Branch-Boyle)

The Game: The Story of Hurling—Episode One (Ireland/Gerry Nelson)

The Game: The Story of Hurling—Episode Two (Ireland/Gerry Nelson)

The Game: The Story of Hurling—Episode Three (Ireland/Gerry Nelson)

Going Solo (South Africa/Ant Hoard)

Hesburgh (USA/Patrick Creadon)

Home of Trails (UK/Stu Thomson)

How to Run 100 Miles (USA/Brendan Leonard)*

The Human Element (USA/Mathew Testa)*

Inside the Indus (France/ Ciarán Heurteau)

Instant Surf (UK/Adam Bell)

Ireland’s Deep Atlantic—Leviathan (Ireland/Ken O’Sullivan)

Ireland’s Deep Atlantic—The Open Ocean (Ireland/Ken O’Sullivan)

Judi Dench: My Passion for Trees (UK/Harvey Lilley)

Ka Hana Kapa (USA/Joy Chong-Stannard)*

Living in the Future’s Past (USA/Susan Kucera)

Lost Land of the Volcano—Episode One (UK/Jonny Keeling)

Lost Land of the Volcano—Episode Two (UK/Jonny Keeling)

Lost Land of the Volcano—Episode Three (UK/Jonny Keeling)

Made in Ireland (Ireland/Mikey Corker)

Midway: Edge of Tomorrow (USA/Ian Shive)

The Mirnavator (USA/Sarah Menzies)

Natural History Museum Alive (UK/Mike Davis)

North of Nightfall (USA/Jeremy Grant)

Papahanoumokuakea Cultural Briefing (USA/Na‘alehu Anthony)

Rail Road (Portugal/Gustavo Imigrante)

This and Northing Else: Red Bull Wa‘a (USA/Justin Mitchell, Marc Levy, Marc Solomon)*

The Ridge (UK/Stu Thomson)

The Salty Generations (USA/Shaun Wolfe, Shelby Oliver)

Satori (South Africa/Rick Wall)

Sense of Wonder (France/Mathieu Le Lay)

Serengeti Rules (UK,USA/Nicolas Brown)

Shredding Monsters—Mavericks (Spain/Pedro Temboury, JT Taylor)

Snow Collective (Australia/Tony Harrington)*

Surf Siberia (Russia/Konstantin Kokorev)

Tales by Light—Dylan River (Australia/Abraham Joffe)

Time to Choose (USA/Charles Ferguson)

Vague à l’ me (France/Vincent Kardasik)

The Weight of Water (USA/Michael Brown)*

White Rhino (USA, Canada/Brent Storm)

Wolf Spirit (USA/Julia Huffman)

World’s Highest Marathon (USA/Bjarne Salen)*

Young Sea (Sweden/Mattias A. Klum)

* Filmmaker/Presenter attending Ocean Film and leading discussion