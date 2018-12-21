Visitor Restrictions Remain in Place at Kona Hospital

Infection prevention protocols, including visitor restrictions, remain in place at Kona Community Hospital as part of ongoing management of a scabies outbreak.

KCH has been working since Nov. 19, 2018, to contain the spread of scabies, a highly contagious,

but common infection that spreads from person to person by skin-to-skin contact. Signs and

symptoms include intense itching and a pimple-like rash.

The decision was made to maintain visitor restrictions to patient care areas in order to control the flow of traffic through the hospital and prevent cross-contamination, which can lead to re-exposure.

Exceptions to the temporary no-visitor policy are in place for the Obstetrics and Intensive Care Units.

As a reminder to the community, hospital leadership stresses that the hospital is not closed.

KCH continues to treat and admit patients to all hospital units, including all inpatient and outpatient services.

Scabies has an incubation period of two to eight weeks from potential exposure to active symptoms. During this time an exposed person can still spread scabies.

The hospital will continue to monitor employees and patients for the maximum period.

Concerned community members who would like to learn more about scabies can find

comprehensive information at the following websites:

http://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/scabies/

https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/scabies/index.html