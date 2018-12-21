State Grants-in-Aid Applications Available

Qualified nonprofits and other organizations can now apply for State Grants-in-Aid (GIA) for the 2019 Legislative Session.

The deadline to submit grant applications is 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2019.

Last year, the Legislature awarded about $29 million in grants to organizations across the state for various public purposes recognized as priorities and seen as complimentary to state government functions, including health, educational, workforce development, social services and cultural and historical activities.

Information, instructions and applications on the GIA process are available on the Legislature’s website.