Sen. Hirono Issues Statement on Government Shutdown

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono issued the following statement on the partial government shutdown:

“Two nights ago, the Senate did its job by passing a bill to keep the government open with the expectation that the House would pass it and that the president would sign it into law. But at the 11th hour, Donald Trump succumbed to pressure from his far right-wing base and chose to shut down the government for a $5 billion down payment on his vanity wall.

“This shutdown is totally unfair, completely unnecessary, and entirely the President’s fault. Donald Trump needs to face the reality that he won’t get $5 billion for his wall and accept responsibility for keeping the government running.”