Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Continues

With just a few bell-ringing days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division is encouraging the public to step up and support their Red Kettles at various businesses across Hawai‘i.

Donations to Red Kettles stay in the local communities where they are donated.

Bell ringers will be staffing the Red Kettles through Christmas Eve.

“Like some other areas around the country, we’ve seen donations to our Red Kettles dip so far this year,” said Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader of The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “However, The Salvation Army has faith that our island communities will rally and give all that they can this holiday season. Approximately one-third of our kettle donations are received in coins so every penny counts towards our goal of $900,000. The needs of our island communities are immense and we encourage giving to support our outreach programs and services throughout the year. We’d also like to extend our aloha to everyone for their generosity and kindness during the holidays. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”

For more information about The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division, the outreach

programs, and to make online donations, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org.