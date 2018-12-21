December 21, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Looking Ahead

Trade wind weather will prevail through the weekend as a high pressure persists northeast of the area. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas while most leeward locations will remain dry. Wetter trade wind weather is possible early next week as an area of moisture and instability moves over the area from the east.

