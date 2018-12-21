December 21, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday December 28: A series of small, north and northwest swells will affect north and west facing shores today through the weekend. A moderate to large northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday, and persist through the middle of next week. This swell is expected to bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores exposed to the swell. A larger northwest swell will be possible late next week, possibly bringing another round of warning level surf to north and west facing shores. Short period choppy surf can be expected along east facing shores throughout the forecast period. Small, mainly background south swells can be expected through the remainder of the week and on into early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high N medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist high N ground swell in the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NW medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

