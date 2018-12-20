Power Outage Affects Approximately 7,000 Customers

Hawai‘i Electric Lights has confirmed a power outage that hit East Hawai‘i residents on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.

At 4:26 p.m. one of the generators at Hāmākua Energy Partners tripped, causing the power outage to a little less than 7,000 customers in East Hawai‘i.

The power was restored at 4:33 p.m. If customers are still having problems related to this outage, they should report them to the dispatch line at (808) 969-6666.