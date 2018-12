No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 7.4-M Russia Quake

TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT NUMBER 1

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

7:11 AM HST THURSDAY DEC 20 2018

A 7.4 EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS:

Komandorskiye Ostrova, Russia region

Preliminary Report: Magnitude 7.4

Date-Time

20 Dec 2018 17:01:54 UTC

21 Dec 2018 04:01:54 near epicenter

20 Dec 2018 06:01:54 HST

EVALUATION

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA, A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.

Location 55.106N 164.709E

Depth 9 km

Distances

187.9 km (116.5 mi) SE of Ust�-Kamchatsk Staryy, Russia

277.9 km (172.3 mi) ESE of Klyuchi, Russia

457.9 km (283.9 mi) ENE of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia

465.0 km (288.3 mi) ENE of Yelizovo, Russia

478.6 km (296.8 mi) ENE of Vilyuchinsk, Russia