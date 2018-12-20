December 20, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 9 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Looking Ahead

Showers associated with a stalled frontal boundary will linger over the windward Big Island today. Drier and cooler air will continue to pour in from the northeast over the smaller islands through tonight. The background trade flow will shift to a more easterly direction from Friday through this weekend. Wetter trade wind weather conditions are possible starting early next week as an area of increased moisture pushes up from the east-southeast across the state.

