December 20, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday December 27: The current northwest swell will continue to steadily lower through the end of the work week. A series of small north and northwest swells are expected Friday through the weekend. A moderate to large northwest swell is expected Monday through the middle of next week, and this could bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores which are exposed to the swell. Short period choppy surf can be expected along east facing shores throughout the forecast period. Small, mainly background south swells can be expected through the remainder of the week and on into early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Well overhead high N ground swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW medium period swell for the morning going more N during the day.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell for the morning going more ESE during the day.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

