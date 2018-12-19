AD
Wanted Man Arrested in Hōnalo

By Big Island Now
December 19, 2018, 10:04 AM HST (Updated December 19, 2018, 10:04 AM)
Banyan S. Hanato. HPD photo.

Hawaiʻi Island Police report that Banyan Saburo Hanato was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Hōnalo.

On Dec. 17, the Hawai‘i Island Police Department reported that the Area II Special Enforcement Unit were asking for the public’s assistance in locating the 44-year-old male who was known to frequent the Hōlualoa and Hōnalo areas.

He was wanted on a $20,000 Warrant of Arrest for Revocation, Modification of Probation Conditions.

The Hawai‘i Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance with information on his whereabouts.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

