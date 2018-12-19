December 19, 2018 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued December 19 at 3:53AM HST until December 20 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 77. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 65. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 50. Very windy, with a northeast wind around 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 62. Very windy, with a northeast wind 32 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Looking Ahead

A weak front that has moved down the island chain overnight is forecast to stall and diminish over and around the Big Island today through tonight. Showers associated with the front will favor northern and windward sections of the islands early today, then potentially linger over the eastern end of the state into Thursday as the boundary stalls. Gusty northerly winds along with drier and cooler air will fill in across the western end of the state through Thursday. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is expected Friday into the upcoming weekend. Increasing rainfall chances will become a possibility early next week as another front approaches.

