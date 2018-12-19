December 19, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday December 26: The current large north-northwest swell will hold through the morning hours, then slowly decline this afternoon through the end of the week. Several small northwest swells are expected Friday through the weekend, with a new small to moderate west-northwest swell possible early next week. Strong north to northeast winds will bring choppy short period surf to east facing shores today and tonight. Moderate trade winds will then keep surf slightly elevated along east facing shores Thursday through early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Well overhead high NNW ground swell with occasional double overhead high sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with N winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NNE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high N medium period swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NNE 15-20mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with WNW winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with N winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT