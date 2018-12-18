Tiny House Big Island Homes on Wheels Begins Presales

Tiny House Big Island Homes on Wheels has begun pre-sales of seven dwelling models and

one mobile site office, the company announced on Dec. 18, 2018.

Stargazer Industries Inc. has spent the last two years and five months researching all of the laws for Hawai‘i in its efforts to design self-contained, no-hook-ups-needed, completely turnkey tiny houses on wheels.

The new homes are 8.5 feet wide by 20 feet long by 12.9 feet tall, weighing approximately 9,500 pounds and can be towed with a 3/4-ton truck.

The dwellings come with everything from a fold down 8-foot deck and fold up awning, category five wind resistant vinyl siding, metal roofing with three 300-watt solar panels, catchment gutters, two 95-gallon water tanks, reverse osmosis water filtration, spray foam insulation, low-VOC paints, large

slider windows all around, a full kitchen with stainless steel four-burner stove and an oven, an 11-cubic-foot refrigerator, wooden Thomasville cabinets, granite countertops with glass backsplash, matching mobile dining table, full bathroom with tiled tub and shower, Dry Flush Laveo toilet (approved by the Hawai‘i State Department of Health), a storage attic, wardrobe, custom four-way sofa, a washer/dryer combo unit, an LED Smart TV, a fire suppression system and more.

The estimated retail for a basic unit is $47,000.

Financing and insurance options are available for Hawai‘i residents.

“I have designed these units based on the 140-square-foot rental I have been living in for the past three years,” said Christine Kaehuaea, Stargazer Industries founder and CEO. “On Hawai‘i island in the District of Ka‘ū, where the wind gusts can be up to 65 mph, you can’t just slap materials together. Structures need to be stable.

“As for the interior, you need to compartmentalize the basics of a kitchen, living space, bathroom and sleeping areas in a very tiny space while allowing for storage and enabling the owner to live on a daily basis without compromising the modern comforts of space, airflow, light and practicality,” said Kaehuaea.

“Each of our seven models allows the owner to move beyond the worry of adding anything except for sun and water,” said Kaehuaea. “These are not shells. There are no hookups. They are complete homes with solar, propane, a Honda generator and more. We have done all the legwork, including interactions with local vendors and the county, state and federal governments to provide units that adhere to the 2018 International Residential Building Code Appendix Q: Tiny Houses, Hawai‘i waste management and transportation laws, including having our plans stamped by a licensed architect, construction from a licensed general contractor, with professionally licensed and non-licensed construction crews.”

Kaehuaea said the units are not recreational vehicles.

“They are homes and out of respect for Hawai‘i County preferences, we encourage the homes to be purchased and taken to a destination, then with wheels on, locked down with the grounding anchors we provide,” said Kaehuaea. “They should only be moved out of harm’s way in the event of a fire, volcanic eruption, other natural disaster or change of location. Matson will even ship these to the Mainland!”

“We have tried to make this a win, win for everyone,” said Kaehuaea.